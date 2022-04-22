CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that its flags will fly at half-staff Friday, in honor of students who died during the 2021-2022 academic year.

The university also announced that a student memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Joseph A. Hill Memorial Chapel on WT’s Canyon campus.

The university released a list of the students whose lives the service and flags will commemorate, including:

Tejay Adams of Canyon

Bailey Chisum of Borger

Maris Sanchez of Amarillo

Madison VanArsdale of Canyon

Juliet Ellison of Williams, AZ

“It is of utmost importance to reflect every year on the lives of the WT students that have been lost and honor their memory with a scholarship,” said Joshua Worten, chief justice of the WT Student Government Association, “No words can express the pain that these families have felt, and we extend our deepest sympathy. Our prayers and thoughts are with the families.”

Scholarships of $800 for the 2022-2023 academic year will be given in memory of the students, said the university, to other students in their same fields of study:

Ruby Casarez, senior applied arts and sciences major from Hereford, in Adams’ memory

Courtney Reed, senior nursing major from Littlefield, in Chisum’s memory

Mirelda Garcia, senior education major from Amarillo, in Sanchez’s memory

Emma Weinheimer, senior accounting major from Groom, in VanArsdale’s memory

Isaac Noble, junior biology major from Keyes, OK, in Ellison’s memory

To be eligible for the scholarships, said the university, students must be at least sophomores with a 2.5 GPA or higher and be active in extracurricular or community service activities.