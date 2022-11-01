CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office released further information regarding a Monday night train collision in Canyon that resulted in the death of one person.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched after 9:30 p.m. on Monday to the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. Officials reported that Joe Hoot was struck by a train near North 24th Street.

An autopsy was ordered, according to officials, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

West Texas A&M University released a statement in the wake of the Monday night death of student Joseph Hoot and announced details on counseling outreach to other students.

“The West Texas A&M University is saddened today by the death of Joseph Hoot, a senior biology major from Canyon. Joseph was a student employee for the Jack B. Kelley Student Center operations crew and as a summer residential adviser and was a valuable member of the WT community. His untimely death is a great loss to the University, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.” West Texas A&M University

WT said that its Student Counseling Services Center is offering free, short-term, individual, or group services for university students. Further, university officials noted that the Texas Panhandle Centers offered additional counselors for the campus on Tuesday.