WTVAHCS announces stakeholder listening session as part of ongoing effort to guide the future of VA health care

BIG SPRING, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the West Texas VA Health Care System:

West Texas VA Health Care System announced that it will hold a virtual listening session with stakeholders April 23, 2021 to hear from Veterans and the communities VA serves.

This is one of 50 public virtual listening sessions across the country from March through June 2021 to hear from Veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for Veterans in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system.

“We want to hear from Veterans and other stakeholders in the communities VA serves and understand their vision for VA health care,” said Jason Cave, Director WTVAHCS “VA’s goal is to collaborate closely with Veterans and other stakeholders to build the best VA health care system that meets the needs of Veterans today and for generations to come.”

These listening sessions represent an exciting opportunity for Veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, Veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure. The feedback will be used to develop the recommendations VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission in January 2022. The AIR Commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of VA’s recommendations before submitting its recommendations to the President and Congress for review and approval in 2023.

To register for WTVAHCS listening session, please visit https://www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.

