Xcel Energy achieves “We Hire Vets” designation in Texas

Xcel Energy has been recognized as a leading Texas company for veteran hiring.

The Texas Workforce Commission, in partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission, has awarded Xcel Energy with the “We Hire Vets” designation, recognizing Texas employers for their commitment to hiring veterans.

Texas employers whose workforce is made up of at least 10% military veterans are eligible for the designation. Xcel Energy is committed to a 10 percent annual veteran hiring goal, and veterans currently make up more than 11 percent of its regional workforce.

Xcel Energy employs a full-time recruiter who works with veterans on career coaching and resume assistance. The company engages in military-specific marketing and communications efforts and participates in more than 35 job fairs that specifically target military veterans and active reservists throughout its New Mexico and Texas service territory.

Additionally, veterans who come on as apprentices in Xcel Energy’s substation and line departments can use G.I. Bill benefits to help them purchase tools and equipment for their job, as well as supplement their income up to the journeyman level, Hudson said.

Veteran support at Xcel Energy extends to the company’s retention efforts. Employees volunteer with a group called MOVE, or Military Ombudsmen for Veterans and Employees that provides opportunities for veteran employees to get involved in the community.

More information on Xcel Energy’s veteran hiring can be found at xcelenergy.com by selecting the “Careers” link at the bottom of the homepage.

