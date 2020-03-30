Xcel Energy crews continue critical infrastructure work during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Xcel Energy:

Xcel Energy crews are taking extra safety precautions as they continue working in the field to maintain the critical infrastructure that keeps the lights on for customers. The government has designated the work they do as essential, including in states where stay at home orders are in place. The critical functions employees are performing are being done in accordance with public health directives from local, state and federal authorities.

To allow crews to do their critical work, and for everyone’s safety, Xcel Energy is requesting that members of the public not approach them in the field. This helps maintain social distance to keep everyone healthy.

The company wants to assure everyone that the safety of its employees, customers and the public is always its top priority, including now in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some maintenance and other projects can be put on hold, Xcel Energy plants must continue to operate, and some work in the field must continue to ensure that systems are constructed and well maintained in order to deliver safe and reliable service to customers.

In all its work, Xcel Energy is following the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to help prevent the spread of the virus. The company is taking extra safety measures including enhanced cleaning protocols, requiring any employee who feels sick or has symptoms to stay home with pay, limiting the number of people riding in company vehicles to job sites and maintaining social distance.

“We are taking the threat of COVID-19 extremely seriously and doing all we can to protect our employees, customers and the public during this challenging time,” said Casey Meeks, senior director for Distribution Operations in Amarillo. “Our men and women in the field are critical to our ability to maintain safe and reliable electricity service for our customers and communities.”

