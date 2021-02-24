Xcel Energy customers protected from extreme billing spikes related recent winter storm

AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Xcel Energy:

“Winter Storm Uri” made electricity more expensive to produce because of shortages in natural gas used to fuel area power plants, but Xcel Energy customers in Texas and New Mexico will be protected from the extreme billing spikes that are making news in other parts of Texas.

“The news about huge spikes in customer bills we’ve been seeing are focused on certain customers within the ERCOT area of Texas who had signed up for variable rate pricing,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “While we did pay unusually high prices to procure natural gas for our power plants during the cold weather, we are able to recover those costs over time in a manner that won’t greatly impact our customers.”

Xcel Energy plans to seek approval to stretch out recovery of these fuel costs up to a 24-month period in both Texas and New Mexico. The company is still calculating the natural gas and market energy costs from the “Winter Storm Uri” but expects monthly residential impact of the additional fuel costs to be around $7 more per month over two years.

Natural gas fuels about half the region’s electricity supply. On the coldest days of “Winter Storm Uri” power plants in Texas and New Mexico were receiving as little as 30% of the firm gas supply needed to keep the plants running at full capacity. As natural gas became scarcer, it became even more expensive.

“Our system held up very well given the strain of very high demand and limited supply of fuel,” Hudson said. “Clearly, the investments we have made in our infrastructure over the last 10 years positioned us well to provide reliable service during these frigid conditions.”

The cost of coal and natural gas used to fuel area power plants is passed on without profit directly to customers. In Texas, Xcel Energy’s fuel costs are charged through a monthly fixed fuel cost factor that can only be changed up to three times a year. In New Mexico fuel costs are trued up monthly with costs lagging about two months behind on customer bills.

Xcel Energy will seek to implement up to a 24-month surcharge in Texas to recover the high costs of fuel during “Winter Storm Uri.” In New Mexico, the company will seek to defer the extra costs that would normally show up in April’s billing cycle and spread them over a period of up to 24 months as well.

Hudson pointed out that many customers used more electricity than normal trying to stay warm during the extreme cold and might see higher bills related to that high use. Customers who are concerned about paying their bills in full should contact Xcel Energy to discuss payment options. Xcel Energy also employs personal account representatives who work with customers suffering economic hardships. These employees can connect customers with resources in the community that provide assistance with utility payments.

(News release from Xcel Energy)