Energizing the Future will consist of three focus areas including STEM career pathways, environmental sustainability and community vitality.

The Xcel Energy Foundation has launched Energizing the Future, a new giving plan with new focus areas that better align Xcel Energy’s business priorities and reflect diversity, equity and inclusion commitments while creating a stronger community. The Foundation has also increased annual grant funding in 2022 to $4.4 million, from $3.8 million in 2021, for the company’s eight state service area, strengthening the company’s overall community impact.

“Our communities can’t reach their full potential if some groups are being left behind, so we are joining with our community partners to step up our efforts to remove barriers that stand in the way of success,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “This realignment of our Foundation programs will better reflect our company values of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

STEM Career Pathways

Grants awarded through the Foundation for STEM initiatives will help expand STEM education opportunities and connect upcoming and existing employees to STEM careers, with a focus on providing:

Project-based learning and investigative experiences for K-12 students

Financial aid, mentorship and support services to students

Diverse and inclusive learning environments for all

Training and additional skill services for employees in STEM careers

Environmental Sustainability

The Foundation is also focused on minimizing environmental impacts among vulnerable populations and protecting air, water and land by supporting:

Environmental sustainability initiatives

Environmental stewardship and conservation education

Programs that restore, maintain, and improve natural habitats and community green spaces

Natural resource conservation with an emphasis on water conservation

Community Vitality

Finally, supporting the communities where customers live with grant support will help build community strength and vibrancy. The goal is to advance economic prosperity and foster cultural expression and inclusion through:

Case management and support services for underserved populations related to employment

Entrepreneurial endeavors that support local economies

Amplification of diverse artists and art forms

Free, reduced-price and community outreach activities

Xcel Energy Foundation grant applications are accepted by invitation only. Funding is open to 501(c)(3) organizations and programs within Xcel Energy’s service area in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Michigan, Texas and New Mexico.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Xcel Energy Foundation

The Xcel Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that awards charitable grants to nonprofit organizations and sponsors the volunteer programs of Xcel Energy and its subsidiaries. The majority of Xcel Energy Foundation funding comes from Xcel Energy shareholder dollars. For more information, visit https://www.xcelenergy.com/community/focusareagrants.

