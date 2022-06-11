AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Xcel Energy:

The Xcel Energy Foundation is distributing almost $400,000 in grant funding to more than 50 nonprofits across the region as part of an overall community giving program that invested close to $1.4 million with area nonprofits in 2021.

“Xcel Energy’s commitments to our Texas and New Mexico communities go beyond providing clean energy and reliable service to our customers,” said Adrian Rodriguez, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “Through Xcel Energy Foundation grants and employee giving, we are playing a large role in boosting the quality of life for our 398,000 customers in more than 100 area towns and cities – a number that includes 1,650 employees who live and work in Texas and New Mexico.”

This week, the Xcel Energy Foundation is delivering $397,900 in grant funding to 51 area nonprofits that submitted requests through the Foundation’s STEM Career Pathways, Community Vitality and Environmental Sustainability focus areas. These focus area grants are disbursed once a year and reflect Xcel Energy’s diversity, equity and inclusion commitments while laying the groundwork for strong community impact.

In addition to the focus area grant funding, the Xcel Energy Foundation has matched employee donations to area United Way organizations dollar for dollar, doubling employee gifts to $590,600. This figure represents an 11% increase in employee giving from 2020.

In addition to United Way support, Xcel Energy employees and retirees accounted for $21,000 in Volunteer Energy grants in 2021 by working together on teams to support nonprofit efforts. In total, employees gave 9,100 volunteer hours to 119 area nonprofits in 2021. Independent Sector, a national membership organization that brings together a diverse community of changemakers at nonprofits, foundations, and corporate giving programs, estimates these volunteer efforts had an economic impact of $260,300 on the communities in Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico service area.

“Our employees are taking the lead when it comes to supporting our communities,” Rodriguez said. “There is no requirement for employees to be involved in charitable work or to give their time and money to nonprofits. Xcel Energy employees do it because they are invested in the communities where they live and work.



More information on the Xcel Energy Foundation and Xcel Energy’s commitment to Texas and New Mexico communities can be found at xcelenergy.com by following the link to Supporting Our Communities.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Xcel Energy Foundation

The Xcel Energy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that awards charitable grants to nonprofit organizations and sponsors the volunteer programs of Xcel Energy and its subsidiaries. The majority of Xcel Energy Foundation funding comes from Xcel Energy shareholder dollars. In 2022, the Foundation granted more than $4.1 million to 404 nonprofit organizations that align with its three focus areas of STEM Education, Environmental Sustainability, and Community Vitality. For more information, visit https://my.xcelenergy.com/s/community/focus-area-grants.

(Press release from Xcel Energy)