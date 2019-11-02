Xcel Energy paying customers for old refrigerators

AMARILLO, Texas – The following is a news release from Xcel Energy:



Refrigerators and freezers are big users of household electricity, and replacing older, less efficient units can lead to significant savings on annual electricity costs.

Through the end of the year, Xcel Energy’s Texas refrigerator recycling program gives customers an opportunity to part with their older, less efficient refrigerators and freezers and receive a $75 incentive in addition to enjoying permanent savings going forward.

“One great way to save on monthly bills is to invest in new appliances,” said Bryan Whitson, who manages Xcel Energy’s Texas efficiency programs. “An older refrigerator unit can use twice as much electricity than a new one. By unplugging from an older unit, customers can save $150 or more on their annual electricity costs.”

Xcel Energy’s refrigerator recycling program is administered by ARCA Recycling, which will pick up a customer’s old refrigerator free of charge and recycle the parts in an environmentally sensitive manner. Customers must own the refrigerators or freezers and the units must be in working condition to qualify for the $75 incentive, with no more than two units accepted per year.

Texas customers wishing to schedule a pickup can contact ARCA Recycling at (888) 564-7003 or by filling out a request at www.arcaincutility.com/TX/xcel/.

The refrigerator recycling program is one of several energy efficiency programs offered by Xcel Energy in an effort to help customers reduce energy use and save on their bills. Reduced household and business use frees up electricity resources to help Xcel Energy meet future growth in demand in an economical way. More information on Xcel Energy’s Texas energy efficiency programs can be found at xcelenergy.com under the Programs & Rebates link from the homepage.

