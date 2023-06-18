LUBBOCK, Texas — Xcel Energy announced plans to move forward with three large solar generating facilities near existing power plants in its Texas-New Mexico.

“As clean energy technologies evolve, a diverse resource mix is of vital importance to ensure continued high reliability while maintaining the affordability of the power we provide,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas.

The new company owned solar facilities would be located at Cunningham Generation Station near Hobbs, New Mexico and Plant X Generating Station near Earth, Texas.

For more details see the press release below.