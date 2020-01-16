Xcel Energy prepares for possible weather-related outages

LUBBOCK, Texas — Xcel said on Thursday that it is prepared for possible power outages related to freezing rain.

The forecast for Lubbock, as of early Thursday afternoon, called for up to 0.10 inch of freezing rain with higher amounts to the north in cities such as Plainview.

Xcel issued the following statement:

Xcel Energy has mobilized crews and suppliers to respond quickly if icy conditions lead to power outages across the area.

Several contract crews have been shifted from southeast New Mexico into the Plainview area, and could be moved into Amarillo quickly in the event of damage from ice and wind. The company’s suppliers of pole, wire and other essentials also have been put on alert to react quickly should lines require emergency reconstruction.

Customer agents are on standby to respond to additional calls if outages occur. Xcel Energy is reminding customers to be aware of downed lines on their property or in the public right of way and alert Xcel Energy to the hazard. Outages can be called in to 1-800-895-4999 or reported on the free Xcel Energy customer app. Customers who use the app or the “my account” feature at xcelenergy.com also can receive text or email updates on outage restoration.

Xcel Energy’s first course of action in the event of widespread damage is to repair main feeder lines first in order to restore large numbers of customer as safely and as quickly as possible. Crews then move to restore tap lines and transformers. Damage to service lines supplying individual properties will be repaired once these other facilities are restored. Customers who sustain damage on their meter boxes or the mastheads connected to overhead service will need to call an electrician to repair the damage since these are customer-owned property. Once an inspection has been made by the appropriate code enforcement authorities, Xcel Energy can reconnect service lines.

More information on what to do during an outage can be found at this page at xcelenergy.com.