AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Xcel Energy:

Xcel Energy is reminding customers of ways to manage summer electricity bills and to contact the company to learn about payment options if they are concerned they might fall behind on monthly billing.

“We’re facing rising consumer prices that put more pressure on household budgets, and now we’re using more electricity to beat the relentless summer heat, adding to the extra costs we may not have anticipated,” said Brad Baldridge, Xcel Energy director of Customer and Community Relations. “Thankfully there are options for managing electricity bill payments and community resources to help those in need.”

Air conditioners are a chief driver of electricity consumption as they work overtime to remove heat from home or business interiors. The more outside heat there is, the longer air conditioners run to keep the inside temperature at a desired setting. With summer’s heat coming on early, the higher bills that result from higher use are beginning to show up in mailboxes.

Xcel Energy offers payment arrangements on a case-by-case basis, allowing customers to pay over time should they need to. These extensions vary according to individual circumstances, but most are from three to six months. For customers facing loss of income or other hardships that prevent them from making payments, Xcel Energy’s personal account representatives can assist in connecting them with agencies in their area that offer help with utility bills.

Personal account representatives will have a listing of appropriate community funds in each town served by Xcel Energy, and will help qualified customers apply this funding to outstanding balances. Additionally, agents have been reaching out to customers who have qualified for energy assistance in the past to ensure they are aware of the resources available to them.

Customers wishing to visit with Xcel Energy about payment arrangements can call 1-800-895-4999 Monday through Friday or visit the customer support page at xcelenergy.com to learn about options and programs to help manage bills.

Agents can also point customers to energy-saving tips that will help reduce future bills, as well as inform them about incentives for making their homes and businesses more energy efficient. Customers can also access energy saving tips and details of programs and offers at xcelenergy.com.

The newly updated Xcel Energy app is another tool that will help customers manage their monthly bills. The app allows customers to access balance information and offers a secure payment portal, providing 24/7 customer service. Customers may also use the app to report outages, view an outage map and receive updates on restoration. The app is a free download at Apple Store or Google Play.

“The app is not only a great customer service tool, but also protects customers from would-be scammers who impersonate customer agents and demand payment of overdue bills,” Baldridge said. “If you are armed with up-to-date information and know you’re not behind on your bill, it’s a lot easier to simply hang up on scammers.”

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

(Press release from Xcel Energy)