LUBBOCK, Texas — Xcel Energy was named a 2019 Best for Vets Employer by the Military Times for the sixth consecutive year according to an Xcel press release on June 14.

The Best for Vets ranking recognized companies based on their culture, veteran recruitment, military policies and accommodations for reservist employees according to the Military Times' website.

As stated in the release, Xcel Energy decided in 2013 to prioritize veteran hiring by setting the goal to have veterans make up 10 percent of all new hires for the year. Xcel Energy currently employs more than 1,000 veterans.

"Our veterans bring leadership, teamwork and experience to the job and their dedication and passion for service deliver value for our customers every day." said Ben Fowke, chairman, president, CEO, Xcel Energy.

The following is an excerpt from Xcel's release:

Xcel Energy recognized as a top military veteran employer

Xcel Energy's commitment to veterans extends beyond hiring them. Once on the job, an employee resource group helps veterans succeed by providing mentors and networking resources. Xcel Energy's network of support services for veterans and active military is part of its longstanding commitment for diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

In addition to its programs for hiring and retention, Xcel Energy does business with more than 140 veteran entrepreneurs and provides outreach to veterans groups in the communities it serves.