AMARILLO, Texas — Xcel Energy is reminding its customers in Texas and New Mexico of tips and programs to help them save on their energy bills during the fall and winter months.

According to a press release from Xcel Energy, about 30 percent of the region’s power generation is fueled by natural gas. Natural gas commodity prices remain high due to global supply and demand issues, causing electric bills to be higher.

Xcel Energy said it purchases natural gas at wholesale. The cost used to generate electricity is then passed along to customers without markup.

Xcel Energy also provides a diverse energy mix that includes a large amount of wind energy to minimize the effect of natural gas price increases on electric bills.

Here is a list of the savings tips shared by Xcel Energy in the press release:

Lower the thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.

Install a smart thermostat to automatically lower the temperature when away from home or during overnight hours.

During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.

Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.

Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.

Additional ways to save can be found on the energy savings tips page at xcelenergy.com. You can learn more about programs, incentives and rebates that can help make homes and businesses more energy efficient.

Customers who are having trouble paying their bill are encouraged to contact Xcel Energy, the press release said.

Agents can provide options such as payment plans and energy assistance programs.

More information about energy assistance programs and resources can be found at xcelenergy.com or by calling 1-800- 895-4999.







