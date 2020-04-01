Xcel Energy warns customers of disconnection scams

AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Xcel Energy:

Xcel Energy has learned of incidents in Texas of phone scammers impersonating Xcel Energy agents threatening service disconnections if past due bills are not paid.

These scam attempts follow a familiar pattern of scams that have cropped up over the past several years, both in Texas and New Mexico. Xcel Energy customers in either state should be familiar with the scammers’ tactics and avoid providing any personal or financial information over the phone.

Xcel Energy has temporarily suspended disconnections for residential customers who are behind on their bills, and is working with business customers to set up payment arrangements to prevent disconnections. Xcel Energy offers multiple options for making payment. If customers receive calls demanding payment under threat of imminent loss of service, they should hang up and contact Xcel Energy to verify account status. Residential customers should call 1-800-895-4999. Business customers should call 1-800-481-4700.

Xcel Energy also offers a free customer app that allows customers to check their account balances and make secure payments. The app also includes information on past usage and ways to track power outages. It is available through Apple Store and Google Play.

