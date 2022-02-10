WARNING: The photographs and contents of this story may not be suitable for some.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (BRPROUD) – A 7-year-old boy is recovering after a dog attack left him with lacerations, bruises and puncture wounds.

Last month, Conner Landers was returning home from school when the attack took place.

According to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, “A neighbor reported her dogs were creating a ruckus in late January and went to see what they were barking about, when she discovered another neighbor’s dog attacking Conner in the street in front of her home.”

The dog escaped its enclosure and initiated what is being called an unprovoked attack.

The neighbor attempted to apprehend the boxer/bullmastiff mixed-breed but was not successful.

PSCO says, “The dog then dragged Conner down the street and the witness ran to free him by hitting the dog with a large stick.”

Cassandra Ware is the mother of Connor and she called it a “mauling.”

Connor was taken to a hospital where his “mother said he spent several days in the hospital after he suffered from numerous lacerations to his face and arms with puncture wounds to his scalp and neck from being bitten .”

Image courtesy of Parker County Sheriff’s Office

Surgeries and physical therapy await Connor in the future.

“He underwent more than three hours of surgery to repair nerve damage to his face and to close more than two dozen lacerations to his face, head and body,” said Ware. “The doctors anticipate he will need several more surgeries to repair additional nerve damage to his face and to repair his tear duct.”

Connor is going to have to learn to write all over again after this attack.

A fundraiser has been started by Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Supervisor Karen Kessler.

“We just wanted to do something to help Conner on his long road to recovery,” Kessler said, adding the fundraising efforts were initiated to help ease the burden of Conner’s medical bills and to thank the neighbor for saving Conner’s life.

If you would like to contribute to the fundraiser, contact the Plains Capital Bank at 1001 Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford at (817) 598-5400.

Tell them you would like to give to the Conner Lander’s Benefit Account.

The dog was euthanized and its owner was arrested earlier this week.

Patti Jean Bell-Neveling, 49 is charged with Attack By Dog Resulting In Serious Bodily Injury.

The investigation into this attack remains ongoing.