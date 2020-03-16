Zia Park temporarily suspends operations in Hobbs amid COVID-19

HOBBS, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Zia Park Casino Hotel Racetrack:

While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Zia Park Casino and Racetrack, pursuant to an order by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Zia Park will be temporarily suspending operations on Monday, March 16, 2020 through Thursday, April 9, 2020.

With the closing of the casino, ongoing or scheduled promotions, entertainment and events on the casino calendar during this timeframe have been postponed and/or cancelled. If you have received any mail or email regarding March promotions, events and entertainment, please disregard and consider these events canceled and/or postponed. Please go to ziaparkcasino.com for further information regarding any postponements or cancellations of promotions and events.

