State regulators punish Seminole doctor for prescription of stimulants and depressants

SEMINOLE, Texas — On Friday, the Texas Medical Board announced disciplinary action against doctor Michael Q. Watson of Seminole.

Dr. Watson was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 24 hours of education.

“The Board found Dr. Watson prescribed stimulants with depressants to patients and failed to properly document the rationale, risks, and benefits of these medications,” the TMB said in a written statement.

Official records showed Dr. Watson was accused of prescribing “large amounts of controlled substances to nine patients without appropriate clinical indication and without proper monitoring.”

There were also allegations of “unprofessional and disruptive conduct” with medical staff and other patients. The TMB found that Dr. Watson was forthcoming, made changes to his medical practice and has “rehabilitative potential.”

As part of an agreed order, Watson neither admitted or denied the allegations against him.

The TMB said:

On December 6, 2019, the Board and Michael Q. Watson, M.D., entered into an Agreed Order requiring him to within one year and three attempts pass the Medical Jurisprudence Exam; within one year complete at least 24 hours of CME, divided as follows: eight hours in medical recordkeeping, eight hours in drug-seeking behavior and eight hours in prescribing controlled substances; and within 60 days pay an administrative penalty of $1,000. The Board found Dr. Watson prescribed stimulants with depressants to patients and failed to properly document the rationale, risks, and benefits of these medications.