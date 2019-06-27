State regulators reject allegations of practicing medicine without license related to medical examiner’s office

LUBBOCK, Texas — The State Medical Board rejected allegations that Dr. Evan Matshes practiced medicine in Texas without a license while assisting the Lubbock County Medical Examiner during an autopsy according to a statement released Tuesday.

Back in February, EverythingLubbock.com reported that the Texas Rangers opened an investigation into the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s office, and the results of the investigation would be released to the District Attorney’s office. Open records also revealed that the Texas Medical Board subpoenaed information about the office, as well as Dr. Sam Andrews.

Among the allegations, at least one family, one former employee and one former contractor accused the medical examiner’s office of removing organs from children without the consent of their families, as previously reported by EverythingLubbock.com.

The full Texas Medical Board was in session, and the disciplinary process review committee recommended that the investigation be closed based on information presently available, according to a June 20 letter sent from the Texas Medical Board enforcement division to Dr. Matshes and Dr. Andrews.

“Our mission is always the best to utilize the best medicine and science to get to the truth when it is necessary to determine a cause of death,” said Andrews in a written statement on Tuesday. “It is difficult exacting and sometimes emotionally draining, especially when you are dealing with the death of a child.”

Matshes added he was proud of the work done in Lubbock County and looks forward to continue to service the criminal justice community in the future.

“This should never be a political issue,” he said.

Last year, Lubbock County hired a company called NAAG to administer the office. NAAG recently announced it will not renew its contract with the county.

Also recently, a district judge threw out a lawsuit against Matshes and Andrews by Tita Senee Graves, alleging she was wrongfully fired from her investigators job at the medical examiner’s office. Graves raised the allegations of practicing medicine without a license.

The following is the full text of a statement released by NAAG, Matshes and Andrews:

Dr. Sam Andrews, who is licensed in Texas, made all medical decisions concerning the procedure and conclusions concerning the cause of death, and signed both the report and death certificate. Dr. Matshes assisted by teaching the county autopsy technicians about proper forensic photography techniques, as well as how to safely and effectively assist a forensic pathologist with modern autopsy techniques.

