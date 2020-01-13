State regulators shut down Lubbock nightclub for 90 days after deadly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Monday said it issued a shutdown order against Level Nightclub, 1928 Buddy Holly Avenue, in Lubbock which will be in effect for 90 days.

TABC said the shutdown order comes after two January 1 shooting incidents which left two people dead. Lubbock Police said the two incidents happened at about the same time but were separate.

The official shutdown order said, “The TABC Executive Director has determined that … the continued operation of the permitted business would constitute a continuing threat to the public welfare…”

TABC said, “Section 11.614 of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code authorizes TABC to suspend a business’ permit for up to 90 days if the commission ‘determines that the continued operation of the permitted or licensed business would constitute a continuing threat to the public welfare.’”

TABC also said the suspension went into effect the evening of January 10.

“TABC and the Lubbock Police Department continue to investigate the shooting,” TABC said.