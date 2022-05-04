LUBBOCK, Texas – It’s been almost a year since Lubbock made the “big switch” to the ERCOT power grid. With record-breaking temperatures on the rise, it’s important to remember how to stay energy efficient.

Matt Rose with Lubbock Power and Light gives several ways to keep the electric bill down as much as possible as warmer months approach.

“Make sure that your air filters are clean… And if your AC unit has to work extra to get that cool air in your home, that’s burning more electricity. Adjust your thermostat up 6 to 8 degrees from whatever your comfortable temperature is. And then when you get home at the end of the day, slowly adjust it back down,” he explained.

He also suggested closing the blinds to keep the sun from shining down.

“You just always need to keep in mind, what am I doing to help my air conditioning unit be more efficient… And whatever you can do to make that happen, you’re going to save in the long run,” he said.

Over the weekend, temperatures across the South Plains will be floating in the triple digits. The record for Saturday is at 100 degrees, and Sunday is 102. However, it’s not just West Texas that will be experiencing this.

Rose said electrical consumers in the middle of the country will also experience very high demand.

“All of us collectively are trying to get out there and talk to customers about ways that they can draw down their usage so that we can protect the overall health of these regional grids,” he added.

For more information, LP&L has an illustration on their website that shows other energy savings tips that can be referred to year-round.