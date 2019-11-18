Stolen dinosaur recovered in Lubbock Co. playa lake

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen dinosaur in a dry playa lake. The Sinclair dinosaur had been stolen from the Sonny’s gas station near the intersection of Slide Road and Woodrow Road.

The dinosaur’s feet were cut off, its throat was cut, and someone painted the eyes to make them look like they were bleeding.

LCSO said a potential suspect has been identified but not arrested as of the time of this report.

The dinosaur was set up in the summer of 2018. Sonny’s is only Sinclair gas station in the immediate area around Lubbock.

CORRECTION: LCSO said a suspect was not under arrest as of the time of this report.