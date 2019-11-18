1  of  3
Breaking News
Family gives update on 6-year-old shot in the head in Central Lubbock $30 marijuana deal gone bad led to shooting and killing of 16-year-old in Lubbock, warrant said Lubbock woman arrested for the shooting of a 6-year-old boy

Stolen dinosaur recovered in Lubbock Co. playa lake

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Various images by Nexstar/Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen dinosaur in a dry playa lake. The Sinclair dinosaur had been stolen from the Sonny’s gas station near the intersection of Slide Road and Woodrow Road.

The dinosaur’s feet were cut off, its throat was cut, and someone painted the eyes to make them look like they were bleeding.

LCSO said a potential suspect has been identified but not arrested as of the time of this report.

The dinosaur was set up in the summer of 2018. Sonny’s is only Sinclair gas station in the immediate area around Lubbock.

CORRECTION: LCSO said a suspect was not under arrest as of the time of this report.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar