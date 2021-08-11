Stolen golf cart returned thanks to Facebook group

LUBBOCK, Texas — On August 10, a Lubbock resident’s golf cart was stolen out of their backyard, but they were later able to get it back thanks to a Facebook group.

Tracy Tobin said she realized what happened, viewed her security camera footage, and posted it to the Facebook group, ‘Operation Crime Watch.’ Within 48 hours, her golf cart was found and returned.

“I instantly put it on ‘Operation Crime Watch,’” Tobin said.

Tobin’s security footage caught the individual taking off with the golf cart at approximately 4:00 a.m. In the footage, a white truck dropped off an individual where they then trespassed on Tobin’s property.

“If it wasn’t for the camera, I wouldn’t have been able to put the golf cart and the video on Facebook, and then I wouldn’t have had it back,” Tobin said.

‘Operation Crime Watch’ is a group set up to help and inform the public about criminal activity that happened in our neighborhood.

“Surveillance is great to stop crime,” Alan Rich, owner of Lubbock Sight Sound & Security, said. “It’s not a fix at all, but I think without surveillance at all we would be in a position of a lot more crime.”

Tobin encouraged homes to invest in security cameras for their homes.

“It’s to protect us, to feel safer and having it so we know what is going on,” Tobin said.