Store employee runs over shoplifting suspect in a Jeep, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, according to a police report, an employee of Sutherlands in a Jeep ran over a man who was suspected of stealing merchandise from the store.

At 11:44 a.m., Lubbock Police responded to Sutherlands in the 3700 block of 50th Street to reports of theft.

Officers found the theft suspect injured and lying on the ground.

The police report said the employee was working inside the business when he saw the suspect run out of the business with stolen items.

The man got inside of his Jeep and pursued the suspect who was running away, the police report said.

The police report said the suspect then got on a bike he staged by the dumpster and rode away. The police report said the suspect fell off the bike, but the driver of the Jeep could not stop fast enough. The employee ran over the suspect, the police report said.

The driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene and the suspect was taken to University Medical Center by EMS for his injures. A family member of the shoplifting suspect told EverythingLubbock.com that the injuries were very serious.

The police report said the stolen property was recovered. We reached out to Sutherlands for comment. We’ll provide an update if the invitation is accepted.

(James Clark contributed to this report.)