Store robbed at gunpoint with “Draco” or conversion gun in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to an armed robbery Tuesday night in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

An employee of Family Dollar was on break outside the building when someone approached and said, “Put um up.”

At first, according to the police report, the employee thought it was a joke until he pulled out a gun. A second employee saw the gunman and the first employee with his hands up.

The gunman told the employees to open the store safe but they did not have keys to unlock it, the police report said. The gunman said they had “five seconds.”

The employees pulled out money from the store’s cash register and gave it to the gunman. He then demanded the employees lay down on the floor and count to 10. The police report said the gunman then ran off in the direction of the Park Meadow Apartments.

Surveillance video showed a “black possible short barrel rifle or pistol conversion.” One of the employees described it as “Draco” gun.

The police report did not provide a physical description of the gunman. EverythingLubbock.com asked police to provide updates.

