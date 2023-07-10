LUBBOCK, Texas — Scattered thunderstorms were forecast to expected to develop near the Texas/New Mexico border late Monday afternoon and then move eastward.
“A few storms may become severe, with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats,” the National Weather Service office in Lubbock said. NWS said “Up to golf ball-sized hail” and winds up to 70 mph were possible.
Storm Summary
- 5:21 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for Dermott TX and Union TX until 6:00 PM CDT
- 3:15 p.m. NWS said, “Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop…”
Useful Links
- Airport (LPSIA) Arrivals and Departures
- KAMC News Facebook page
- KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab
- KLBK First Warning Weather Center
- KLBK News Facebook page
- KLBK Weather Facebook
- Lubbock Emergency Management website
- Lubbock Power & Light Outages
- Lyntegar Outages
- Radar — EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar
- Ron Roberts KAMC Facebook
- Severe Weather Resource Center from EverythingLubbock.com
- Traffic Cameras from the City of Lubbock
- TxDOT Cameras in Lubbock
- TxDOT Road Conditions
- SPEC Outages
- Xcel Outages
We will put a video player at the top of this story if needed for live coverage.