LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Texas and other states Friday afternoon. The watch included Lubbock and the South Plains.

At 5:00 p.m. the NWS said, “Thunderstorms are developing across the South Plains and far southwestern Texas Panhandle.”

“These storms will move off to the east at around 40 mph and be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds primarily,” NWS also said.

