LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Texas and other states Friday afternoon. The watch included Lubbock and the South Plains.
At 5:00 p.m. the NWS said, “Thunderstorms are developing across the South Plains and far southwestern Texas Panhandle.”
“These storms will move off to the east at around 40 mph and be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds primarily,” NWS also said.
Storm Summary
- 5:37 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Slaton TX and Wolfforth TX until 6:30 PM CDT
- 5:32 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Littlefield TX, Hale Center TX and Edmonson TX until 6:30 PM CDT
- 5:14 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hereford TX, Dawn TX and Joel TX until 6:00 PM CDT
- 4:48 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Dimmitt TX and Nazareth TX until 5:45 PM CDT
- 4:42 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Muleshoe TX, Earth TX and Springlake TX until 5:45 PM CDT
- 4:27 p.m. (central) Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Clovis NM and Texico NM until 4:30 PM MDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH!
- 3:54 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas until 11 PM CDT
