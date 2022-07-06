LUBBOCK, Texas – Since the long-awaited Season 4 of Stranger Things premiered this summer, people of all ages have rediscovered the art of roller skating.

In the show, which takes place in the 80’s, there are several scenes with some of the main characters skating in a roller rink. This has brought back some nostalgia for those who grew up during that time.

Now, the hit TV series has brought more business into some of Lubbock’s roller rinks.

Lonn Baker with Skate Ranch said, “I think there’s a lot of nostalgia for the skating rink. During that era, skating rinks were really booming. And so, you know, a lot of people that grew up in that time, they think about that.”

Lucas Thompson, owner of Sk806 added, “I grew up doing it. And I just couldn’t believe it. You know, after so long, nobody did it as much anymore.”

The Netflix original series has become so huge over the course of it’s four seasons, and has had just as big of an impact of multi generations.

“We’ll have grandparents, parents, kids. And we’ve seen those generations of families come through here. So yeah, it’s an excellent family activity,” Baker said.

At Skate Ranch, who’s been in business for 55 years, this summer has been busier than previous summers.

Employee Martin Arevalo explained, “I’d say we’ve had a little bit more than 20% than usual over the last couple of years.”

With the many distractions of today: cell phones, social media, video games, etc… Roller skating lost its popularity. However, many are trying to rekindle that unique 80’s vibe.

“I think people connect to that. And they want to re-experience that when they come,” Baker said.

Sk806 has recently changed locations, but should be up and running by the first of August.

Both roller rinks information can be found below.