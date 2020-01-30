Students travel from surrounding counties to attend Lubbock ISD’s deaf program

LUBBOCK, Texas – Students travel from surrounding counties to attend classes at Lubbock ISD for their program for deaf and hard of hearing students.

They come to the program if they cannot function independently in their own school districts.

Some come from as far away as Muleshoe.

Once they are diagnosed with being deaf or hard of hearing, a parent-infant teacher goes to their home and teaches their parents sign language.

“She helped me to learn how to do homework,” said Harper Wilson, a student at Overton Elementary.

They start school at three-years-old at Overton Elementary.

From there they move onto Irons Middle School and up at Coronado High School.

“We learn about social studies. We talk about the earth and the moon,” said Wilson.

The students start in the deaf education classrooms, then go into regular classrooms with an interpreter and teacher.

“I go with her for all the classes and then she has reading and writing, English with me in a self-contained classroom,” said Silvia Bandy, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Teacher at LISD.

The kids growing up and changing together.

“I helped tie her shoes and when she fell I help her,” said Wilson.