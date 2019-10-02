Substitute teacher, football coach arrested for selling heroin in Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wisconsin (WTVO) — Two people, including a Beloit substitute teacher and football coach, have been arrested in a heroin-dealing operation, according to police.

Beloit Police say 41-year-old Laura Smith and 42-year-old Percival Smith were arrested in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Madison Road on Tuesday during a drug investigation.

Percival Smith is a permanent substitute teacher and football coach at McNeel Intermediate School.

Laura Smith faces charges of Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Drug Loitering.

Percival Smith is charged with Party to a Crime Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Drug Loitering.