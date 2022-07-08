LUBBOCK, Texas – Superheroes of all ages walked along Maxey Park Friday to honor 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who was recently involved in a tragic accident. His family has made the decision to donate his organs.

Crosby’s family said he lived his life like a true superhero – always helping others, having a positive attitude. Now, he is leaving behind a heroic legacy, by saving lives.

“Crosby loved superheroes. And so, we would just wanted a few superheroes to show up to honor him and this legacy that he’s about to leave,” said Dianne Burnett, the organizer of the parade and family friend of the Pruitt’s.

However, there were much more than just a few superheroes that showed up to the parade. Hundreds gathered at Maxey Park to take part in the walk.

Burnett added, “We have people from all around that have shown up, it just shows that you know what, there’s good people still in this world that want to be part of the good cause. And it is just so humbling and so appreciative.”

Local businesses like United Supermarkets and Bubba’s 33 provided water and lemonade, and the family’s home church over at Aldersgate provided tents and extra staff. Some of the biggest superheroes like Spider-Man, Batman, and Captain America made an appearance.

Organizers asked that any photos and/or videos taken at the event be posted to social media using the #CapesforCrosby.

For others interested in becoming a superhero like Crosby, visit lifegift.org or donatelifetexas.org.