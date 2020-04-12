Surveillance video shows crash that killed family pet; police report calls it “hit and run”

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report said officers responded to a hit and run crash on Thursday afternoon at 66th Street and Upland Avenue. In the time since then, a surveillance video of the crash was made available to EverythingLubbock.com.

66th St. and Upland Ave. from surveillance video

The police report said Kristie Lynn Buchanan was driving northbound on Upland.

“[Someone else] driving a gold Ford F-250 pulling a gooseneck trailer was east bound [along] 7300 66th St., ran a stop sign and pulled out in front of [the victim] causing [the victim] to collide with the trailer,” the police report said.

The police report also said, “[The other driver] continued east on 66th St. and left the area without leaving any information.”

“The front end of [the victim’s] vehicle was ripped off, and [the] left side air bags, steering wheel air bag, and the knee air bag were deployed,” the police report said. Buchanan suffered minor injuries.

Buchanan had her dog Rosie with her at the time. Rosie died as a result of the crash.

The time of the crash was 1:26 pm, according to the police report. Use the video link above to see the crash from two different surveillance cameras. Anyone with information can call Lubbock Police at 806-775-2816 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.