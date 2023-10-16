LUBBOCK, Texas– Ira Herrera, 37, was arrested following a police chase that ended in a rollover in Southeast Lubbock on Saturday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to a press release from LPD, just before 7:30 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of 120th Street and Avenue P when they recognized Herrera, who was involved in a domestic disturbance in the 2200 block of 88th Street.

An LPD officer attempted to stop Herrera, but he left the scene and drove south on Avenue P, according to LPD. Herrera crashed into the barricades at the intersection of 130th and Avenue P and kept driving east, LPD said.

Herrera’s vehicle rolled into a ditch in the 1700 block of East 130th and struck a utility pole before coming to a stop, according to Lubbock Police.

According to LPD, Herrera was taken to University Medical Center, where he was treated for moderate injuries.

He was later taken into police custody and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he was charged with Stalking, Evading Arrest, DWI with three or more convictions, Terroristic Threat and an unrelated warrant.