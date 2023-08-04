LUBBOCK, Texas — Kennon Charles Shaw, 53, who was arrested for the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Joseph Burks at the Angelwitch Cabaret in March of 2022, pleaded guilty to murder on Friday.

A search warrant previously obtained by EverythingLubbock.com stated, “The surveillance video shows the altercation between the suspect and Joseph Burks.”

After the murder, the victim’s family said Shaw came into the gentleman’s club with a regular customer and was acting “inappropriate” with the dancers. The family said Burks was just doing his job and asked Shaw to leave when the altercation started.

“The video shows the suspect firing a shot and Burks going down to the floor. The suspect then fires another shot at the club manager, who was not struck by the bullet,” the warrant said. “The suspect then walks out of the club and departs the club in his vehicle, a silver or light gold Lincoln Town Car with a paper buyers tag, with another male.”

According to court documents, Shaw also fired a gun at the club manager and missed. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said Shaw went on the run after the shooting and was arrested in Austin a week later.

In March 2023, a year after the shooting, the family of Joseph Burks called the tragedy “a dream that we’re not going to wake up from.”

Burks was a single father and left behind a 5-year-old son. Burks was described as a “light” with a contagious smile. His younger brother, Nick Burks, previously told EverythingLubbock.com, “Just because you can take someone’s life doesn’t mean you should.”

Since Shaw pleaded true to two enhancements, he could face up to life in prison. His punishment phase was set to take place later in August. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.