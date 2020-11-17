Suspect in grocery store parking lot murder case asks for lower bond

LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect in the deadly shooting at a grocery store parking lot filed an application on Monday asking for his bond to be lowered so he can get out of jail.

Robert Joseph Baker, 34, was arrested November 8 for the murder of Jason Halloway, 44, in the Market Street parking lot at 4425 19th Street. According to an arrest warrant, Baker shot Halloway several times after he loaded groceries into his car. Baker later admitted to police that he did not know Halloway prior to the shooting.

Baker was charged initially for murder and held on a $350,000 bond. But on Friday, he was also charged with aggravated assault for which the bond was set at $500,000. The two bonds together total $850,000.

The request Baker’s attorney filed on Monday was to lower the $500,000 bond.

The request said, “The setting of a reasonable bond is proper under the facts of this case which show that the Defendant is not a danger to society, is not a flight risk, and that he will appear in court as

scheduled.”

The request said the current bond is so high that it is effectively no bond. The request said high bond is a form of illegal confinement.

The murder warrant said after Baker shot and killed Halloway, he then drove to the nearby United Express gas station and fired shots into the building. The warrant said Baker drove to Covenant Medical Center and parked outside the emergency room entrance. The warrant said Baker then fired shots into his own vehicle.

Baker was arrested by an off-duty police officer who was working as security for Covenant.

It was not clear Monday night if the aggravated assault charge was related to the shooting at United Express.

