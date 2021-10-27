Suspect in Waco shooting identified, charged with murder

WACO, Texas – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office have identified and charged the suspect in the fatal shooting at a Waco trail ride event.

Authorities said that Deotis Gray, 24, opened fire with an AK-47 at a trail ride event, which led to a man being struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Gray was arrested Tuesday evening during an operation involving the Sheriff’s Office’s FAST Unit and U.S. Marshals, near Sanger Avenue and Highway 6.

His bond was set at $1 million.

The shooting took place around 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Orchard Lane. McNamara said that was when deputies got the first call.

When they arrived at the scene, they found somewhere between 500 and 1,000 people were in the area for a trail ride event.

Witnesses told the deputies Gray opened fire, killing 25-year-old Scotty Stevens.

Sheriff McNamara said it appeared the gunman targeted Stevens, and this may be connected to another shooting in Waco. Authorities said that along with being shot, Stevens was also ran over.

Police from West, Bellmead, and Waco helped conduct the investigation, along with Texas State Troopers.

Source: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office

(Dean Wetherbee and Fox44 contributed to this report.)