LUBBOCK, Texas— A home in the 4800 block of 41st Street was intentionally set on fire Sunday by a female suspect, according to an offense report.

A witness said she saw a woman walking down Vicksburg Avenue carrying a bottle of lighter fluid. When the suspect walked by the witness’s house the suspect said, “What the [expletive] are you looking at.”

The suspect then walked toward the backyard of another home near the fire scene and was not seen again.

The suspect was identified as the daughter of the owner of the home, who died back in 2020. She had been staying there on and off since she was released from prison. The home had no utilities.

Officers noticed a strong odor of lighter fluid throughout the house. There was also smoke damage on the living room, two of the east bedrooms and the bathroom. According to the offense report, the fire started in the northwest bedroom.

The suspect will be charged with arson, according to the report. The suspect was not listed by name, which is standard practice if charges are not yet filed.