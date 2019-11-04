Suspects fired 2 gunshots in the air after group of girls refuse to talk to them at local bar

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two suspects were still on the loose Monday after they fired shots near a bar in North Lubbock early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., five victims told Lubbock Police they were exiting a bar located at 2419 Broadway when they were approached by two suspects, according to a police report.

Both suspects attempted to talk to the victims, but they “advised they did not want to talk just leave,” the report states.

While the victims were leaving, the report states that one of the suspects pulled out a pistol and “fired one round in the air.” Then, the victims got into a vehicle and left the scene.

The report states the suspects followed the victims out of the parking lot and fired another round into the air. They then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victims met with officers at 907 University Ave, according to the report.

EverythingLubbock.com checked with LPD to see if either suspect was apprehended, but they remained at large Monday.