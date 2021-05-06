SWAT, hostage negotiator team responded to Central Lubbock home overnight, one arrested

Image of Jake Zachariah Canales from Lubbock Co. Detention Center, Image of 2000 block of 60th by Nexstar/Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police SWAT Team, LPD Hostage Negotiator Team and Texas Anti-Gang Center Unit responded to a home in the 2000 block of 60th Street early Wednesday night.

Officer went to a home at 8:20 p.m. to serve a felony Theft of a Firearm warrant against Jake Zachariah Canales, 17.

Police said, “After more than three hours of refusal to exit the premises, LPD’s Critical Response Team [SWAT] entered the house and took Canales into custody around 11:45 p.m.”

2000 block of 60th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Canales was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. The only charge listed against him as of early Thursday morning was the firearm theft – a state jail felony. His bond was not yet listed.