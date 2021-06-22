Tahoka Police, ICE searching for 2 suspects after evading from traffic stop

TAHOKA, Texas– The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, were searching for two suspects who were undocumented citizens, according to a statement from the City of Tahoka.

Tahoka PD made a traffic stop Tuesday morning, found drug paraphernalia and made some arrests, according to the city. It was not immediately clear how many people were arrested.

However, police and ICE were searching for at least two suspects who were undocumented citizens and they were not armed, according to the city.

Anyone with any information on the suspects were urged to call 911.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

