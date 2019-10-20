Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (10/20/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas — House Speaker Dennis Bonnen said nothing illegal happened in a meeting between himself, Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows, and Empower Texans CEO Michael Q. Sullivan.

In this week’s Talking Points with Bryan Mudd, we will examine the question of legality. But we’ll also ask about the moral and ethical issues.

In the recording, Bonnen promised to give representatives of Empower Texans press credentials on the Texas House floor. Bonnen wanted Sullivan to change how he wrote about certain Republicans in the house.

Burrows later on in that same meeting provided specific names of Republicans to Sullivan. Sullivan released the audio this month.

