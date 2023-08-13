LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County plans the highest possible property tax short of holding an election for the coming year. However, the final vote is yet to come, and there’s a push to lower the rate.

If approved as-is, it will result in a yearly increase of $64 for the average homeowner in Lubbock County (not including the impact of city or school taxes). A public hearing was scheduled for August 28 at 10:15 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Lubbock County Courthouse. Click here to read the official hearing notice.

The proposed rate was listed in public records as 34.7507 cents per $100 of taxable value.

Lubbock County Tax Rate

2022 Adopted Rate $0.347720

2023 No New Revenue $0.331906

2023 Voter Approval Rate $0.347507

2023 Proposed Rate $0.347507

The proposed rate was slightly less than in 2022. However, it will still be a tax hike for the average homeowner. The county’s average taxable value was $188,648 in the current tax year. It will increase to $207,092. That means the tax due on an average homestead will go from $656 to $720.

Lubbock County Homestead Tax Valuation

2022 average $188,648

2023 average $207,092

Increase on average 9.7%

That cost does not include other taxing entities, such as the City of Lubbock. The property tax revenue for the county will go from $93.6 million to $104.3 million.

County Commissioner Jason Corley opposed the proposed rate. According to the official hearing notice, County Judge Curtis Parrish, Commissioners Terrence Kovar, Gilbert Flores and Jordan Rackler voted in favor. However, Rackler is pushing for a lower number before the final vote.

“You can’t be tough on crime and cheap on prosecution,” Corley said to EverythingLubbock.com on Friday. “We have a bigger problem. The sheriff’s office asked for $4.8 million for housing inmates out of county.”

The Lubbock County Detention Center has been at capacity for most of 2023. Lubbock has paid other counties for jail space.

“If we build a bigger jail, we’re just gonna fill it up,” Corley said. He went on to say the bottleneck is in the office of Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney.

“It doesn’t have enough money for prosecutors,” Corley said.

“If we don’t add prosecutors, it won’t do any good,” Corley said. “I proposed five more prosecutors, [and] three more investigators…”

Lubbock County Property Tax Revenue

2022 total $93,636,312

2023 estimated $104,312,562

“The sheriff’s office estimates Lubbock County will incur close to $5 million in costs for out-of-county housing of Lubbock County inmates,” he said. “Next year, I believe that cost will be $7 million. The following year that cost will balloon to $10 million.”

“We are literally pinching pennies and throwing out dollars,” Corley said.

Corley said Lubbock County should go to the voters and ask to spend a little more money now to save a lot more money later.

A Different Plan

Commissioner Rackler wanted to take the opposite approach.

“Corley was trying to give everybody everything,” Rackler said. “We will try to bring it down $4 million. If that doesn’t work, I will vote ‘no.’”

Rackler agrees the district attorney needs to move cases faster, but the first step would be a pay raise and hiring empty positions that already exist.

“The out-of-county inmates are definitely a big hit on the jail,” Rackler said.

Terrance Kovar also spoke to EverythingLubbock.com Friday. He said there are eight openings for prosecutors right now, and two more might open if current prosecutors leave.

He said the plan is to increase prosecutor pay by $15,000 per year.

“Their pay at this time is very low,” Kovar said. “I was surprised at their pay.”

He thinks a pay raise will help and more cases will move through the courts which in turn will reduce the number of inmates in the jail.

“I would like her to fill up all her positions,” County Judge Parrish said of the district attorney’s office. Then, after that, Parrish might like to see even more positions in the DA’s office.

“We can revisit that. But not today,” Parrish said.

“This is a lot bigger problem than throwing something at the wall last minute,” Kovar said. He said the district attorney is not asking for more positions until she can fill the ones she already has open.

Cost of Living and New Jobs

In the meantime, other county employees will see a cost-of-living adjustment of $2,408. The county decided on a fixed amount instead of a percentage.

Parrish said there will be 11 new positions for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office – five in patrol and six in the jail. Among the new jail jobs is a teacher position.

Parrish said if an inmate gets a GED (equal to a high school diploma) while in custody, then there was an 80% chance of the offender never coming back to jail.

But for Kovar, the budget problem is even bigger.

“We’ve gotta continue with facilities maintenance and road maintenance,” he said. “Utilities have gone up. Everything has gone up.”