LUBBOCK, Texas – The College Football Playoff national champions have been crowned. Texas Christian University (TCU) tried to pull off one of the biggest upsets in championship history, but fell 65-7 to the University of Georgia.

A few days before they took the field in Inglewood, CA, the Horned Frogs took a moment to bring a smile to the face of Hudson Baker, a 3-year-old Houston native who’s battling brain cancer.

“Carter got the football signed by the coaches and the players this week,” said Ron Baker, Hudson’s grandfather. “It’s kind of hard to ask when they’re getting prepared for the national championship to do something other than pay attention to the preparation, but they did that.”

Horned Frogs tight end Carter Ware surprised Hudson with a football signed by the entire team.

“I was like, I know it’s going to be a hassle to get the whole team, but he was like, ‘we got you,’ said Jana Baker, Hudson’s mother. “They’ve got a lot going on right now, so that means more than anyone will ever know.”

Hudson is a huge sports fan. Ron and Bonnie Baker are both Texas Tech University (TTU) graduates who then raised all four of their kids in Lubbock. Three of them went to TCU, but their daughter Jana, Hudson’s mother, stayed close to home and played softball for the Red Raiders from 1999-2002.

Hudson Baker with his parents, Jana and Brittany Baker. Jana played softball at TTU from 1999-2002

“Let’s just say that Hudson is probably the #1 Tech fan,” Ron Baker said.

Hudson was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma brain cancer in November 2021. After brain surgery, chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant Hudson was cancer-free in September 2022, but things recently took a turn for the worse.

“In September, they had a scan, and everything was fine,” Bonnie Baker said. “Dec. 19, he’s got tumors everywhere.”

This week, Hudson will start emergency radiation at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“Hudson has definitely shown resilience of life,” said Brittany Baker, Hudson’s mother. “You would never be able to tell what he’s going through or been through.”

His family hopes he’ll get to ring the cancer-free bell once again.

“It makes us realize how really blessed we are, and how many people we have rooting for Hudson,” Jana Baker said.

Hudson’s parents said they plan on auctioning off the autographed TCU football and some signed TTU items as well for their foundation, Strong Like Hudson. The money raised will go toward Hudson’s medical expenses as well as other kids who may be fighting similar battles.

If you would like to help out with Hudson’s fight, you can donate to his website.