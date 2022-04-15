LUBBOCK, Texas – Easter celebrations are in full swing here in the Hub City, with one local favorite leading the charge into the holiday weekend.

Team Bama started back in 2020 around Christmas time. Jay “Bama” Moore brought The Grinch to the South Plains, bringing joy to those in a time when they needed it most. Now, Bama is bringing that same joy, but as the Easter Bunny.

Angelica Aguilar with Team Bama said, “He wanted to definitely put lots of smiles on the kids’ faces as you saw. Dance is definitely a way that we believe makes people happy, makes your soul happy.”

At Maxey Park Friday, the Easter Bunny and his peep got to hang out with kids, take pictures, and of course, dance to different songs.

“We definitely want to make families forget about reality and have a good time with us. So when you come out, you’re gonna see dancing, you’re gonna see singing, fun costumes, candy. So our goal is definitely children,” Aguilar explained.

Team Bama’s motto is “family gets it done one smile at a time.”

On Saturday, the Easter Bunny will be at the Wolfforth Farmer’s Market starting at 10:00 a.m. where everyone is invited to come out. Then at noon, they’ll be at the first annual arts and crafts fair. More information can be found here.

Sunday is more of an open day for them. They plan to drive around and see what’s going on. However, at 1:00 p.m. they can be found at Mackenzie Park stopping for pictures and dancing, of course.