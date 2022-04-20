LUBBOCK, Texas – With the month of May quickly approaching, there are many events to look forward to. Two big events for Team Luke Hope for Minds are sure to get some major attention.

On May 7, they’re putting on their fourth annual 5K Fun Run. That will start at 9:00 a.m. at Lubbock Cooper High School. There will be food trucks, live music, and free t-shirts. Tickets are $33, and last year they had about 340 people sign up and participate. This year, the goal is to get over 500.

Tim Siegel, Luke’s dad and Executive Director for the non-profit, said “last year, we granted over half a million dollars to families all over the country. This year, we’re on track to give out a million. And so events that we do, hopefully will raise awareness but also raise some money.”

Then, on Wednesday, May 11, they have planned “An Evening with Demario Davis.” He’s an all-pro linebacker for the New Orleans Saints who holds a special relationship with the Siegel family.

“He prayed over Luke before a game and it was captured by the New Orleans photographer. And that is very special,” Siegel said. That was back in November of 2019, and Davis had never met Luke before, but still felt led to pray over him.”

That event will start at 6:00 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena. Other special guests like Joey McGuire are expected to speak. There will also be a dinner and a live auction to look forward to.

Siegel explained, “It’s going to be really probably the most incredible event I’ve ever been a part of because of who’s coming and the impact that he had on Luke, and the impact that Luke had on him.”

March was Brain Injury Awareness Month, and while Team Luke showed tremendous success, the month of April has been especially hard for Siegel. Not for raising money, but because of certain days that hold significance for him.

“Easter was tough [because of] Luke’s birthday and then yesterday was the eight month anniversary of Luke’s passing,” he explained, “so it hit me three days in a row ironically enough because Luke’s lucky number is three.”

He said he hopes people will come out and support these two events and raise as much as possible to help give families hope.

To sign up for the 5K Fun Run, click here or text “FUN RUN” to 833-209-7574. To get tickets for “An Evening With Demario Davis,” click here.