Tech fans got Beard Twitter account suspended, HornSports claims

LUBBOCK, Texas — @HornSports reported on Monday morning, “Tech fans have successfully gotten Chris Beard’s Twitter account suspended @CoachBeard__UT. He might need 24/7 security when the Longhorns travel to Lubbock next year.”

HornSports did not say specifically how Texas Tech fans managed to do it. Later, HornSports clarified that “Accounts get suspended when they have been reported for abuse a certain number of times. …Beard hasn’t even tweeted since coming to Texas.”

The Twitter handle @CoachBeard__UT showed an “Account Suspended” message, and “Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.”

Photo courtesy of the Longhorn Network.

Beard announced on April 1 that he would leave Texas Tech to become the coach for the UT Longhorns. It was no April Fool’s joke, but it was 4/1 on the calendar. Beard used 4:1 as a rallying cry and a unifying idea for Red Raider fans during his time as coach. Many Red Raider fans expressed a sense of betrayal on social media.

Beard’s former handle @CoachBeardTTU has been taken over by someone who (how should we describe this gently?) does not have the highest level of respect for Beard. The old handle displayed an image of Beard as a snake and described Beard as a liar and a piece of s***.

To clarify: Accounts get suspended when they have been reported for abuse a certain number of times. Considering Beard hasn't even tweeted since coming to Texas



Won't make assumptions though:



*It appears Tech fans have successfully gotten Chris Beard's account suspended. — HornSports (@HornSports) April 5, 2021

The saltiness of Texas Tech basketball fans did not stop there. Over the weekend, the Plainview Daily Herald wrote a column about Beard and UT Athletic Director Chris Del Conte. News got out that the two met on March 31 in a McDonald’s in Plainview.

“Well, Mr. Beard and Mr. Del Conte, on behalf of all of Plainview, I’d like to sincerely apologize that our poor little town doesn’t have the proper meeting place for a 5 a.m. coup,” column author Nathan Giese wrote. “We are sorry that we don’t have the accommodations befitting one man secretly meeting another under the cloak of darkness and deceit.”

Beard’s image has been removed from the Womble Basketball Center. Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said he was never given the chance to counter the offer from UT. He also said Beard was offered a lifetime rolling contract with Texas Tech this year. Beard turned it down.