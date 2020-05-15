Tech president discusses the possibility of what will happen this fall

LUBBOCK, Texas – Whether its campus life or move-in day, Fall 2020 may look different this year for students and staff at Texas Tech University.

“We have to communicate departments to faculty, Deans and make these changes that are nontrivial,” said Texas Tech President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec.

According to Tech, administrators are looking into several different ways of instruction. A few examples include: some classes could be a hybrid with both online and in the classroom, and some courses could be all online.

When it comes to big classes, splitting students up on different days of in-class instruction or even breaking up in smaller groups could be an option, according to Tech. They’ve even talked about making some classes longer during the day but meeting less often.

“All these are measures by which we hope to reduce the density of students, faculty and staff that are on the campus,” said Schovanec.

As far as living on campus, the university said they’re looking into having one student per dorm instead of two, and are even considering housing students off-campus.

“When you are in the shared bedroom space you are not six feet from the person ever,” said Ainsley Bowar, a student at Texas Tech.

The Board of Regents plan to make a final decision in June.

“Rather than rush into a decision we need to make sure we’ve thought of giving it the best possible consideration but we know the clock is ticking,” said Schovanec.