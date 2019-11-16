Tech students headed to Hollywood to be in a film festival

LUBBOCK, Texas – A group of Texas Texas students created a short film about domestic violence for a competition called Campus Movie Fest.

“This is my first time getting a professional credit so that is pretty cool,” said Isaiah Valverte, screenwriter.

They are competing against other students, having only one week to make the project.

“That last scene was 32 takes, I was like dude we better win at least a award. It’s amazing, it’s amazing, God bless,” said Stephen Hardy-Delaney, lead actor.

Out of the 55 films, they were selected as the top four, taking them to the next round, Hollywood.

“I wish I could go back and feel that feeling again, just having all my friends who worked on the film get to stand up there with me,” said Lilianna Huantes, director.

Their lead actoress, Saharra Howard, won the Best Actor Award.

“Yeah it’s you go up there and get your award,” said Howard.

This opportunity gives students real-world experience to put on their resumes.

“You learn your best when you are making films and so being able to get the chance to produce a film quickly,” said Valverte.

They said they are all trying to make it to the film festival in June so they can network for their future endeavors.

“Hopefully when I go to Hollywood I can meet somebody new and they be like hey you want to be in my film? You want to be a male lead in this film? Heck ya I do but any experience would be amazing,” said Hardy-Delaney.

To find out more about the festival go to the website here.