KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Please enter a search term.
Posted: Dec 21, 2022 / 03:22 PM CST
Updated: Dec 21, 2022 / 03:23 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas — App ideas for Christmas in this episode are: Capture the Magic, Portable North Pole, Message from Santa, Naught or Nice Quiz (Alexa), and Elf Ideas.
Use the video player to see more.
Camera lens hoods attach to the front of your lens where they can protect your lenses from accidental damage and allow you to take photos that have no glare.
If you buy cheap headphones, you will likely be disappointed. Luckily, you can still get some great deals on wireless headphones.
Digital nomads use lightweight and incredibly portable devices and supplies for easier carrying.