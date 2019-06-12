Technology Tuesday June 11, 2019

Unified Communications

Unified communications is a system that allows the productivity of the work day to occur when employees are out of the office.

This is a new way of working that is possible by any smart phone, tablet or laptop that is able to connect to the internet.

However, there are a few things you or your employer might want to keep in mind.

As Michael Strong with Bluelayer IT always recommends, you want to back up any device that you use to keep you connected to work just so you won’t loss any important files.

Strong also recommends keeping your device up-to-date with the latest software update. Doing this will keep you safe from any hackers that are lurking around trying to get your information.